National Grid CEO spreads blame for U.K. power outages

National Grid (NGG -0.7% ) CEO John Pettigrew seeks to shift blame for last week's massive U.K. blackout to local networks, as the government laid out a more detailed investigation into the power failure.

Pettigrew says the company's system returned to service seven minutes after two major generation plants unexpectedly stopped working on Aug. 9 but grid operators downstream of NGG's network of distribution lines shut off supplies to hospitals and rail stations, causing hours of delays long after power returned to the grid.

"I'm not pointing the finger, I'm just saying I think it's sensible to do a broad investigation," Pettigrew says.

A government investigation will probe the actions of NGG as well as how power cuts were prioritized, including to essential services.