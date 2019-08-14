Shopify Chat launches for business sites

Shopify (SHOP -5% ) launches its first native chat client, which offers a free way for merchants to communicate with customers through an Android or iOS device or a laptop.

Shopify Chat launches for business websites today and will later roll out to SMS and Android devices.

Chat messages can be fielded with SHOP's Ping app, introduced last year to help manage messages from Facebook Messenger, SMS, and Shopify's automated Kit bot.

SHOP previously revealed Apple Business Chat for merchants to communicate with iOS users.