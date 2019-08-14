Healthcare  | Consumer  | On the Move

Pot stocks under pressure after Tilray reports big drop in average sale price

SA News Editor

The broad market's sell-off notwithstanding, cannabis stocks are under pressure after Tilray reported Q2 results after the close yesterday. Revenues were up 371% to $45.9M, albeit from a low base. Investors appear to be reacting to its disclosure that the average price per gram sold dropped 28% to $4.61, pointing to potential oversupply in the market, not much of a stretch to believe considering the high number of producers who are all scrambling to boost output.

Selected tickers: Cronos Group (CRON -3.4%), Aurora Cannabis (ACB -6.5%), Canopy Growth (CGC -6.9%)

ETFs: MJ, SOIL, ACT, CNBS, THCX, TOKE, YOLO

