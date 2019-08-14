2-10 yield curve un-inverts, barely

Financial markets aren't static. The 2-10 yield curve, which inverted for the first time since 2007, is now un-inverted, but barely.

At 11:28 AM ET, the 10-year Treasury yield at 1.591% was greater than the 2-year Treasury's 1.575% yield.

Just because the yield curve inverted doesn't mean a recession is imminent.

For one thing, the yield curve needs to be inverted for a prolonged period of time; and even if it does signal a recession, it may still be a year to two away.

Even with the un-inversion of the 2-10 section of the yield curve, that's not reassuring investors today about weaker-than-expected economic reports in China and a contracting German economy. The Nasdaq is down 2.4% , the S&P 500 falls 2.1% and the Dow -2.2% .