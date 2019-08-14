Semis erase gains with market plunge

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) -2.5% is among those hit by today's broader sell-off, which was driven by global downtown fears after yield curve inversions in the U.S. and UK.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was seeing green on yesterday's partial tariff delay but now trades down 2.9% .

The S&P 500 IT index is down 2.5% , the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dips 2.4% , and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 2.2% and 2.4% , respectively.

