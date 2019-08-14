Occidental slides again after cutting output view for legacy Anadarko assets

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -2.9% ) slumps to its lowest levels in more than a decade after disclosing weak production guidance for Q3 and the full year.

According to an SEC filing, OXY said H2 production from Anadarko's legacy assets would be hurt by higher planned downtime in the Gulf of Mexico for maintenance and inspection activities scheduled by Anadarko before the merger, short-term processing and downstream limitations in the D-J Basin, and YTD delays bringing new wells online and higher downtime in the Delaware Basin.

OXY says it expects production from its legacy Anadarko assets of 585K-630K boe/day (Mboed) for Q3 and 605K-630K boe/day for FY 2019.

The company maintains its 2019 capex for the Anadarko assets at $4.1B, excluding Anadarko's Africa assets, which are in the process of being sold to Total for $8.8B.