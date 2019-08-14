Awilco Drilling posts 1H loss as rig remains unused for ~4 years

Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF -2.2% ) said that its WilHunter rig remained cold-stacked in Invergordon, where it has been idle since Q3 2015.

Awilco’s other rig, WilPhoenix, was in continued operations with Shell in the UK, moving from the Gannet location to the Heron field in late June.

However, earlier this month Shell notified that it would not be exercising the remaining contract options for the WilPhoenix for two abandonment wells and three exploration wells.

The company posted 1H pre-tax loss of £2.1M, compared to a profit of £10.1M last year.

Contract revenue also dropped from £35.4M to £15.4M.

The firm said it continues to see “strong demand” in Norway and internationally, with there being limited availability and “positive” developments of rates for 2020; however the UK market is expected to remain “somewhat seasonal” into next year, but the firm expects “high levels” of utilization for the marketed fleet Q2 & Q3

Meanwhile, Awilco has recently ordered two newbuild drilling rigs, with the first on schedule for March 2021 delivery, and second in March 2022.

