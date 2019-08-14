Permian Highway Pipeline disputes prompt more Kinder Morgan payouts

Kinder Morgan (KMI -2.2% ) is ordered to pay another $2.7M in a widening eminent domain dispute in the Texas Hill Country.

A Blanco County panel ordered the payment to three landowners in order to seize parts of their properties for KMI's proposed Permian Highway Pipeline, which is planned to move 2.1B cf/day of natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast but faces stiff opposition along the proposed route.

The landowners claimed the company offered less than $21K to seize parts of their properties, which they said would not compensate them for losses in property value.

KMI has maintained the pipeline route was carefully chosen to affect the fewest number of landowners and that it held several public meetings before moving forward with the project.