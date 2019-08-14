FHA to back more condominium loans as it eases crisis-era rules

New rules by Federal Housing Administration will allow more condominium purchases to be eligible for lower-down-payment loans.

Specifically, the new policy allows certain individual condominium units to be eligible for FHA mortgage insurance even if the condo project isn't FHA approved.

With the new rules, the agency estimates it could insure as many as 60,000 additional condo loans each year on top of the 16,000 condo loans it backed in 2018.

Making more condo purchases eligible for FHA-backed loans helps entry-level buyers because such loans require only a 3.5% down payment and lower credit scores than conventional loans.

But critics say it's risky for the government to insure more condo loans at this time. FHA loans are already higher-risk, says David Stevens, retired CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“Layer that on top of a higher-risk product called the condominium and you definitely have to prepare yourself for the fact that in the next correction you’re going to take more losses at FHA than anywhere else," Stevens told the Wall Street Journal.