YY is down 1.5% following its Q2 results where revenues jumped by two-thirds but adjusted profits disappointed some analysts.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target to a Street-low $64, implying just 21% upside from today's lower price.

Benchmark made a smaller trim (to $90 from $95), and says despite a mixed quarter, outlook for Q3 was solid and the company's Bigo acquisition should solidify a lead position in live entertainment streaming.

And Jefferies says a disciplined approach to marketing should produce reduced losses in overseas business going into next year. It remains Buy-rated on the stock with a $76.10 price target.

