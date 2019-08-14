LiqTech International down 8% on Q2 mixed results

LiqTech International (LIQT -8.8% ) reported Q2 record revenue growth of 158% Y/Y to $9.3M.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 398 bps to 22.3%, positively impacted by sales of the Company's higher margin marine products; and operating margin recovered by 1,987 bps to 4.2%.

Company says customer order commitments continued to grow, with a book to bill ratio for marine scrubber water treatment systems of 1.6 during the quarter.

Company’s planned expansion in manufacturing operations remains on track, with the first furnace for the Ballerup facility expected to be delivered in 3Q19.

Cash on hand and restricted cash was $13.4M, as of June 30, 2019, compared to $3.8M at December 31, 2018.

Previously: LiqTech EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 14)