Stocks extend decline to nearly 3%

The three major U.S. averages push further down as investors as the 2 year-10 year yield curve briefly inverted, flashing a recession warning.

The Nasdaq sinks 2.8% and the S&P 500 and Dow each slump 2.5% .

Financials ( -3.0% ) and information technology ( -3.0% ) take the biggest hits among S&P 500 sectors, while the historically defensive utilities ( +0.2% ) and real estate ( -0.8% ) sectors fare better than the broader market.

Notable movers include: Citigroup ( -4.7% ), Bank of America ( -4.7% ), Cisco ( -3.4% ), and Facebook ( -3.9% ).

Investors turn to risk-off investments of Treasurys; 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 11 basis points to 1.595% and the 2-year Treasury yield falls almost 9 bps to 1.587%. Earlier the 10-year yield slipped below that of the 2-year, which can be a signal that a recession is coming.

Gold rises 1.0% to $1,529.70 per ounce.

Crude oil slides 4.9% to $54.32 per barrel.