Sealed Air (SEE -1.7% ) has dismissed its audit firm, Ernst & Young, and hired PricewaterhouseCoopers, citing dissatisfaction over the selection process and a possibility it could be forced by the government to change auditors.

The replacement took effect Aug. 7 but was disclosed this week in an SEC filing, in the latest development related to federal investigations into SEE's financial practices and audit firm selection process, starting in 2015.

SEE said Ernst & Young maintains there was no independence violation, but the company cited an SEC probe and its audit committee's "dissatisfaction with information it learned about the process by which EY was selected as auditor" as reasons that led to the audit firm change "to allow for an orderly transition."