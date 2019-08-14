Canadian Solar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+34.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $990.29M (+52.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CSIQ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.