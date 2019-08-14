Madison Square Garden Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.61 (-34.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $270.09M (-15.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.