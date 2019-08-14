Briggs & Stratton Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $519.87M (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BGG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.