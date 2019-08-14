Luckin Coffee soon to be largest coffee chain in China

Luckin Coffee (LK -14.7% ) execs say the retail chain is on pace to pass Starbucks (SBUX -1.3% ) in terms of store count by the end of the year to become the largest coffee network in China.

Perhaps more importantly for investors, Luckin expects to be "store-level break-even" at some point in Q3. The company's expenses for marketing, opening and operating new stores tripled in Q3 amid the store expansion.

It's a different story for the tale of the tape. Shares of SBUX are up 48% YTD, while Luckin is up 1.0% since going public.