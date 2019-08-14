Navarro says Fed is White House's biggest problem - Fox Business

"The inversion of the yield curve is sending yet another signal that the Fed needs to lower interest rates by 50 basis points as quickly as possible," White House Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro told Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney in an interview.

He described the Fed's interest rate policy as "the biggest problem we're fighting right now at the White House."

Traders, though, see an 81% probability of a 25-basis point cut at the Fed's September meeting; the probability of a 50-bp cut is only about 19%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Regarding the China-U.S. trade drama and it's effect on financial markets: "What the markets now have is total certainty about how the scenario's going to unfold over the next three to six months," he said, noting that trade negotiations are continuing and that one set of tariffs take effect on Sept. 1, and another set on Dec. 15.