Google employees don't want border agency contract

Google (GOOG -2.6% )(GOOGL -2.6% ) employees are circulating a petition asking the company not to bid on a cloud contract with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The petition says immigration officials are "perpetrating a system of abuse and malign neglect" and notes that the government's border separation/detention policies are "illegal under international human rights law, and immoral by any standard."

The employees point towards a CBP call for bids on a cloud computing contract.

Google listened to employee protests about supplying an AI system to the U.S. government for analyzing drone footage. The company ended up pulling out of Project Maven and then dropped out as a bidder for the Pentagon's JEDI cloud contract, which is currently under DoD review.