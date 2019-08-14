Viacom sees mixed reaction to CBS merger deal

Viacom is lower today (VIA -5.5% , VIAB -6.7% ) along with CBS in the wake of their long-in-the-making merger deal.

It's getting mixed reviews from analysts, similar to CBS. Macquarie has downgraded shares to Neutral and cut its VIAB price target to $31 from $37.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, has boosted Viacom to Buy from Neutral, and raised its price target to $35 from $31.

Meanwhile, even as Moody's looks at cutting default ratings for CBS, it's put Viacom on watch positive in the wake of the merger deal. And Fitch has affirmed Viacom's BBB long-term issuer default rating, with a stable outlook.