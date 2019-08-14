Hartford reports pricing on tender offers for notes

Hartford Financial (HIG -2.8% ) announces pricing for its previously announced cash tender offer for 5.125% senior notes due 2022 issued by Hartford and 5.75% senior notes due 2023 issued by Navigators Group.

Will pay $1,080.81 per $1,000 principal amount for 2022 notes and $1,148.45 per $1,000 principal for 2023 notes.

Expects to accept and settle notes on Aug. 19, 2019.

There are $800M principal amount of 2022 notes outstanding and $265M of 2023 notes outstanding.

