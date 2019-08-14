SEC charges Canaccord of failing gatekeeper role on OTC stocks

The SEC has charged Canaccord Genuity (OTCPK:CCORF -4.6% ) for failing to properly execute its gatekeeping responsibilities to ensure that materials from OTC stocks (e.g. prospectuses) are accurate before enabling trading in the thinly traded securities.

The agency says the company delegated the responsibilities to a compliance associate who lacked the experience and training to perform the job effectively, allowing "dozens" of OTC stocks to be trading in U.S. markets with the proper vetting.

The company says it has revised and improved its policies and procedures with respect to the requirements, called Rule 15c2-11. It consented to the institution of proceedings ordering it to cease and desist from further violations, imposing a censure and requiring a $250K penalty.