E-scooter startup courts SoftBank investment

E-scooter and bicycle startup Lime is looking to raise as much as $500M with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund among the potential investors, according to Business Insider sources.

Lime is in early stage investment talks, so the details could change.

The startup raised $300M in a Series D round earlier this year from backers that included Alphabet's GV and Bain Capital Ventures.

Lime's main competitor is Bird, which is in talks for its own funding round at a potential $2.5B valuation. Last fall, reports said SoftBank was in talks to potentially invest in Lime or Bird.