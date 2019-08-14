Rakuten wireless buildout drags ahead of launch

Ahead of a planned October launch of its mobile network in Japan, Rakuten (RKUNY -2.2% ) is behind schedule on installing its base stations, which could crimp the size of the initial rollout, Nikkei reports.

The new carrier is set to become Japan's fourth carrier as of Oct. 1.

But while it plans to build 3,432 bases by the end of the year, it was less than halfway there by the end of June. "We are having trouble with getting the wiring done," a Rakuten Mobile source says, along with a shortage of construction workers with Tokyo's Olympic and Paralympic Games coming next year.

Rakuten has focused its buildout on Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, and will rely on KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY) in other areas.