Minnesota warns on vaping

The Minnesota Health Department issues a warning against the potential dangers of vaping after four teenagers were hospitalized for lung disease in the state.

It's reported to be the first time that Minnesota has linked lung disease in teenagers to e-cigarettes and other kinds of battery-powered smoking.

The warning from Minnesota follows similar statements by health officials in Illinois and Wisconsin on teenagers that also required hospitalization due to vaping.

