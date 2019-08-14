Ethanol price plunges to five-year low amid weak demand, trade tension

CBOT September ethanol futures extend a decline of nearly 25% since June, making it the latest agricultural commodity to pile up in storage amid trade tension and weaker demand from customers in the U.S., China and other countries.

The Energy Information Administration forecasts ethanol stockpiles are at 23.9M barrels, up 4% from the same time last year and 17% since 2016.

China will need 15M metric tons/year of ethanol by 2020 to meet planned regulations for 10% of gasoline used there to come from the biofuel, but it has enough production capacity to meet only a fraction of demand, which was expected to be filled by U.S. producers but look more likely to benefit other ethanol producing countries such as Brazil, IHS Markit says.

The Environmental Protection Agency last week exempted 31 small refineries from mixing ethanol into gasoline and diesel fuel, less than was exempted last year but more than farmers and ethanol traders expected.

