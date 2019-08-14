Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings

Facebook (FB -4.4% ) is changing up the privacy settings on its Groups feature, eliminating what had been "secret" and "closed" groups in a move aimed at simplification.

Now the Groups will be largely sorted into "Public" and "Private" settings, with settings covering the discoverability of a group separate.

A Public Group's posts and members can be seen by anyone, as can the group. But the general public won't be able to see names of members and posts in Private Groups.

Meanwhile, a separate visibility setting will determine whether a Private Group can even be discovered by nonmember users.

"Over the last year, we worked closely with global privacy experts and advocates who are working to raise awareness of how to better manage your information online," the company says. "These experts provided us with key insights to help ensure that these new privacy settings are clearer and simpler to use."