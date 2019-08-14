Southwestern Energy no longer rated Sell at UBS

Southwestern Energy (SWN -4.7% ) is upgraded to Neutral from Sell but with a reduced $1.90 price target, cut from $3.10, at UBS, which says the stock has been under significant pressure around expectations of natural gas and natural gas liquids prices on future cash flows.

But UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne estimates the current net asset value for the stock at ~$1.90/share based on current NGL pricing and existing costs, adding SWN also has made restructuring progress including the Fayetteville sale and debt reduction.

SWN's Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish.