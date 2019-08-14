Twitter tests interface changes to boost platform health

Twitter (TWTR -2.8% ) is testing new interface changes with new features, including the ability to follow interests as they do users.

The new follow feature allows users to see tweets about topics they choose in their timeline -- on entertainment, sports teams, celebrities, etc.

As opposed to hashtags, topics will be curated for now, and tweets will be matched up to the selected topics by machine learning. Initially, only sports-related interests can be followed.

And users can mute topics as well. The feature's being tested on Android.

Meanwhile, the company is testing a new search feature for direct messages on iOS.