Trudeau violated ethics act in SNC-Lavalin affair, ethics watchdog says

Canadian Prime Minister violated the country's Conflict of Interest Act by trying to influence the former justice minister to overrule a decision to not grant a deferred prosecution agreement to SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF -3.2% ), says a new report from the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner.

Trudeau and other top officials pressed former minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her chief aide on multiple occasions in calls and messages as well as in person to reconsider her decision to criminally prosecute the company, arguing it could jeopardize thousands of jobs across Canada; she resisted and earlier this year was moved to another cabinet post.

The findings are a blow to Trudeau and his incumbent Liberal government amid his re-election campaign ahead of the Oct. 21 vote.

ETFs: EWC, FCAN, HEWC