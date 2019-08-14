Tech | On the Move

AMD, ASML among top semi decliners

|About: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)|By:, SA News Editor

Chip stocks are still deep in the red heading towards today's close. The sector is down on a one-two punch of the broader market pullback, and the WSJ report that Huawei technicians helped African government officials spy on opponents.

Top decliners include AMD (AMD -5.9%), ASML (ASML -5%), Micron (MU -4.5%), and ON Semi (ON -3.9%).

Peer Nvidia (NVDA -3.7%) will report earnings tomorrow after the bell. Consensus estimates expect $2.55B in revenue and $1.15 EPS.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 2.8%.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox