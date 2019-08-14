AMD, ASML among top semi decliners

Chip stocks are still deep in the red heading towards today's close. The sector is down on a one-two punch of the broader market pullback, and the WSJ report that Huawei technicians helped African government officials spy on opponents.
Top decliners include AMD (AMD -5.9%), ASML (ASML -5%), Micron (MU -4.5%), and ON Semi (ON -3.9%).
Peer Nvidia (NVDA -3.7%) will report earnings tomorrow after the bell. Consensus estimates expect $2.55B in revenue and $1.15 EPS.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 2.8%.
