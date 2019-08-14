Recent tech IPOs feel sell-off pressure

WeWork finally made its IPO paperwork public this morning right before its future peers took a market beating.
Uber (UBER -7%) is one of the largest decliners, still sore from last week's earnings report, which missed sales estimates and included a massive $5.2B loss. Lyft (LYFT -5.7%) is also along for the ride despite the beat-and-raise the day before Uber's report. Lyft is staring down an earlier-than-expected IPO lockup expiration on August 19.
Other IPO movers include Pinterest (PINS -6.2%) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM -3.1%).
