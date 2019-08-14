Trump says Fed, not China, is 'our problem'

President Trump says, "We are winning, big time, against China."

Instead he points to the U.S.'s central bank.

"Our problem is with the Fed. Raised too much & too fast. Now too slow to cut....," he wrote on Twitter.

He points out that the Federal Funds rate is higher than that of other countries, adding "CRAZY INVERTED YIELD CURVE!"

This, of course, echoes Peter Navarro's comments on Fox Business Network this morning, who said the Fed is the White House's biggest problem.

Still, the Fed and others have pointed to uncertainty over trade and tariffs as reasons for lower business investment.

Though the 2 year-10 year yield curve inverted earlier today, it's now a very shallow curve -- 10-year Treasury yield is 1.595% vs. 1.587% for the 2-year Treasury.