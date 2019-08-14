Magna opens new electronics manufacturing facility

Magna International (MGA -5.1% ) marked the opening of a $50M electronics manufacturing facility in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan with a ceremony today.

The company says the facility consolidates three nearby locations into a single state-of-the-art facility. The 230K-square-foot facility is expected to solidify Magna's presence in Grand Blanc Township and is positioned to continue its leadership in vision-based driver assistance systems.

Magna aims to accelerate large-scale deployment of future technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems, advanced robotics and micro-LED lighting through the facility.

Source: Press Release