Crestwood launches Bear Den II gas plant

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP -1.5% ) says it started commercial operations at the Bear Den II processing plant in North Dakota.

Located next to CEQP's 30M cf/day Bear Den I plant placed into service in 2018, the Bear Den II plant came online concurrently with the Station 8 compression facility, a 27.5K-hp, electric-driven trunk line compression station.

During its start-up phase, Bear Den II is processing 65M cf/day of natural gas with the expectation to ramp up to 100% of volumes from the Arrow gas gathering and processing system.

The Bear Den processing complex has downstream connections to Northern Border Pipeline for residue gas and upon its completion will connect to Oneok's Elk Creek pipeline for NGL takeaway.