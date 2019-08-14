NetApp +6% on beats, upside Q2 outlook

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) gains 6.2% after Q1 beats and a Q2 outlook that beats consensus at the midpoint.

NetApp Cloud Data Services ARR was $61M, up 189% Y/Y.

Cash from operations totaled $310M, and NTAP ended the period with $3.5B in cash and equivalents.

The Q1 gross margin was 67.2% compared to the 65.5% estimate and 66.2% in last year's quarter.

Q2 guidance has revenue of $1.33-1.48B versus the $1.37B consensus with adjusted EPS of $0.91-0.99 (consensus: $0.87).

The FY20 outlook expects revenue to decline 5-10% Y/Y to $5.58-5.89B (consensus: $6.27B) with gross margins of 66-67% and operating margins of 19-22%. The revenue outlook matches the cut forecast NTAP provided earlier in August.

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.