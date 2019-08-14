Repay acquires TriSource, adjusts 2019 guidance

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) acquires TriSource Solutions for up to $65M, including a performance-based earnout, and boosts its 2019 forecast to adjust for the acquisition.

Repay rises 1.6% in after-hours trading.

Sees 2019 total revenue $157.0M-$162.0M vs. prior guidance of $159.2M.

Sees year card payment volume of $9.6B-$9.75B vs. prior view of $9.2B.

Sees 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $45.3M-$46.8M vs. prior guidance of $44.0M.

TriSource provides back-end transaction processing services to independent sales organizations and operates as a direct ISO on behalf of its owned portfolios and external sales agents.

Q2 adjusted net income of $7.8M rose 23% Y/Y.

Q2 total revenue of $36.2M, missing consensus of $37.2M, rose 17% Y/Y.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $10.4M increases 24% Y/Y.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

