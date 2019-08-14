Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has slipped 7.3% postmarket after light guidance in its fiscal Q4 results, which otherwise topped analyst expectations.

Revenue grew 4.6% to $13.4B; excluding the divested Service Provider Video Software Solutions business, it grew 6%.

Net income fell 42%, to $2.2B. On a GAAP basis, this quarter included a $0.9B charge tied to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, vs. a $0.9B benefit tied ot the act in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding SPVSS business for all periods, net income rose 9%.

For Q1, it's guiding for revenue growth of 0% to 2% (implying $13.1B-$13.36B vs. consensus for $13.41B), with gross margin of 64-65%, operating margin of 32-33%, and EPS of $0.80-$0.82 (vs. $0.83 consensus).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.5% (up from 63.2%); product gross margin rose to 64.7% from 61.9%, and service gross margin rose to 67.9% from 67.2%.

Cash flow from operations was $3.9B, down 4%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release