SOL Auto Parts cruises through turbulent quarter

SORl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) reports gross margin fell 80 bps to 26.0% of sales in Q2 on revenue growth of 8.5%.

Sales from China's domestic aftermarket increased 8.8% during the quarter to $47M as higher aftermarket product sales were generated due to the growing number of OEM warranties that expired from prior new vehicle sales and a new marketing campaign.

CEO update: "Our second quarter results were positive considering the current state of Chinese economy as well as the commercial vehicles sector. We have maintained our market leadership in China with new advanced products."

