StoneCo Q2 revenue rises 69%

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Q2 total revenue and income of R$586.2M ($145.1M) misses the consensus estimate of R$613.3M and increases from R$347.7M in the year-ago quarter.

StoneCo slips 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Q2 adjusted net income of R$194.0M jumped from R$71.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Number of active clients increases to 360.2K from 200.6K; period net additions of 50.5K vs. 39.9K in Q2 2018.

Take rate slips to 1.85% from 1.86%.

Total payment value of R$28.8B jumps from R$18.5B a year earlier.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

