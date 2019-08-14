Vipshop +9.4% after adjusted profits rise 84%

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) has risen 9.4% after hours following Q2 earnings where it beat consensus on top and bottom lines.

Revenues grew 9.7% to 22.7B yuan (about $3.3B), and gross merchandise volume was up 11% to 35.1B yuan.

Gross profit rose 26% to 5.1B yuan (about $741.3M).

And non-GAAP net income rose 84% to 1.1B ($154.8M).

In operating metrics, active customers rose 11% Y/Y to 33.1M, and total orders rose 33% to 147.8M.

Liquidity was 7.8B yuan (about $1.1B), with short-term investments of 238.3M yuan ($34.7M).

Net cash from operations for the quarter was 3.4B yuan ($500.9M); free cash flow was 1.25B yuan (about $181.7M).

For Q3, it's guiding to net revenue of 17.8B-18.7B yuan (growth of 0-5% Y/Y).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

