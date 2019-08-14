Avista reaches Oregon natural gas rate settlement

Aug. 14, 2019 4:54 PM ETAvista Corporation (AVA)AVABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Avista (NYSE:AVA) says it has agreed to a settlement with all parties involved in its natural gas general rate request filed in March.
  • AVA says the settlement would increase annual natural gas billed revenues by 4.2% and includes a rate of return on rate base of 7.24%, with a 50% common equity ratio and a 9.4% return on equity, both of which represent a continuation of existing authorized levels.
  • If the agreement is approved by Oregon's Public Utility Commission, new rates would take effect on Jan. 15, 2020.
