Avista reaches Oregon natural gas rate settlement
Aug. 14, 2019 Avista Corporation (AVA)
- Avista (NYSE:AVA) says it has agreed to a settlement with all parties involved in its natural gas general rate request filed in March.
- AVA says the settlement would increase annual natural gas billed revenues by 4.2% and includes a rate of return on rate base of 7.24%, with a 50% common equity ratio and a 9.4% return on equity, both of which represent a continuation of existing authorized levels.
- If the agreement is approved by Oregon's Public Utility Commission, new rates would take effect on Jan. 15, 2020.