Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) updates its privacy policy to inform customers that employees and contractors can review voice data from Skype and Cortana.

MSFT says it collects the data to provide voice-enabled services and human review can help improve the content.

Last week, Vice's Motherboard reported contractors were listening to some recorded communications and noted that Microsoft's terms didn't specify that humans could listen to the data.

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Facebook uses contractors to transcribe user audio. Similar reports have hit Amazon, Apple, and Google.