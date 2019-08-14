NuStar gets first Permian crude shipment at Corpus Christi export terminal

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) says it received the first shipment of Permian crude at its Corpus Christi North Beach Terminal, and that the terminal will load the first cargo of the long-haul Permian crude onto a ship for export this weekend.

NS says the shipment follows the recent connection of its existing pipeline in south Texas to the Plains Cactus II pipeline that transports WTI volumes from the Permian Basin to south Texas.

NS also says it is nearing completion of connections of its South Texas Pipeline System to two other long-haul pipelines that also will move WTI volumes from the Permian to south Texas.