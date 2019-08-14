T-Mobile, Sprint explore settling states' lawsuit - report

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) have begun to explore ideas for settling a lawsuit brought by 16 attorneys general seeking to block the $26.5B merger of the two wireless carriers, Fox Business reports.

Those 15 states and the District of Columbia are the last major hurdle to the deal after it passed muster with the FCC and Justice Dept.

Now the two carriers are opening the door to discussions and are considering ideas both internally and in discussions with the AGs, according to the report, though any accord is "miles away." A representative of New York AG Letitia James says the states are not in talks.