180 Degree Capital +2.6% as public portfolio gains in value

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) rises 2.6% in after-hours trading after disclosing that its portfolio of publicly traded companies have increased in value by ~$9.5M, or 30 cents per share, on a net basis since the end of Q2 until the close of trading on Aug. 14, 2019.

The company also received ~$315K, or 1 cent per share, in carried interest from its managed fund, TheStreet SPV Series after the completion of the sale of TheStreet in August.

180 Degree Capital's net asset value of $2.82 per share at June 30, 2019 rose from $2.76 at March 31, 2019.

During Q2, public portfolio gross total return was 9.3%; private portfolio net value change (including an accrued interest write-off) fell by 2 cents per share.

Conference call on Aug. 15 at 9:00 AM ET.

