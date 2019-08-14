Venezuela oil partners fear reach of latest U.S. sanctions - Reuters

Venezuela's foreign joint venture oil partners including Total (NYSE:TOT), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) are concerned that the latest set of U.S. sanctions on the country could disrupt their operations, Reuters reports.

The Trump administration last week froze all Venezuelan government assets in the U.S. and threatened to freeze U.S. assets of companies found to have "materially assisted" the Venezuelan government, raising fears for those companies that the U.S. will make good on threats to sanction individual firms and that banks will limit transactions just to avoid the risk of sanctions, according to the report.

Partners and customers of Venezuela's PDVSA oil firm may decide to request clarity on the order from the U.S. Treasury Department, or even request explicit waivers to ensure their activities do not run afoul of regulations.

Venezuela shipped 933K bbl/day of oil in July, down from nearly 1.5M bbl/day in the three months leading up to U.S. sanctions imposed in January.