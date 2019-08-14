China sharply curbs gold imports - Reuters

China has severely restricted imports of gold since May, a move that could be aimed at curbing outflows of dollars and bolstering the yuan as economic growth slows, Reuters reports.

China is the world's biggest importer of gold, bringing in ~1.5K metric tons last year - equivalent to one-third of the total global supply - but has cut shipments by 300-500 mt worth $15B-$25B at current prices compared with last year, according to the report.

In May, China imported 71 mt vs. 157 mt in May 2018, while in June - the last month for which data is available - the decline was even sharper, with 57 mt shipped compared with 199 mt in June last year.

China's likely motive for restricting gold shipments is to help limit the amount of money leaving the country amid a plunge in the value of the yuan.

