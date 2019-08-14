FCC's Pai works to formalize Sprint/T-Mobile approval

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has moved to formalize FCC approval for the $26.5B merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

He's circulating a draft order that would give a conditional OK to the deal. The agency had previously signaled it would support the deal when the order came, with Pai and two Republican colleagues expressing they've be in favor.

“After one of the most exhaustive merger reviews in Commission history, the evidence conclusively demonstrates that this transaction will bring fast 5G wireless service to many more Americans and help close the digital divide in rural areas," Pai says.

"Moreover, with the conditions included in this draft Order, the merger will promote robust competition in mobile broadband, put critical mid-band spectrum to use, and bring new competition to the fixed broadband market.”

The news comes alongside a report that Sprint and T-Mobile are exploring ideas to settle a lawsuit brought by 16 attorneys general seeking to stop the deal.