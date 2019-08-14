Xcel considers deal for Minnesota gas generator as merchant asset

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) says it may use an unregulated subsidiary to buy a natural gas-fired power plant in Minnesota if state regulators block a deal because of perceived negative effects for ratepayers.

XEL wants to purchase the 760 MW Mankato Energy Center in Mankato, Minn., from Southern Co. for $650M, but the Minnesota Department of Commerce is objecting on economic grounds while the state's Public Utilities Commission is questioning the environmental benefits of the acquisition.

The proposed purchase comes amid a pledge from the utility company to eliminate coal-fired generation by 2030; the state PUC disputes XEL's estimate of long-term CO2 emissions reductions from displacing coal with gas in the purchase.